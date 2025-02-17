Human Investing LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Human Investing LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 479,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 5.3% of Human Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $29,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $63.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.00. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

