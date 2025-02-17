Human Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 201 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,943,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,175,000 after purchasing an additional 138,685 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 17.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,968,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,557,000 after purchasing an additional 438,423 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,873,000 after purchasing an additional 26,299 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 55.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,189,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,048,000 after purchasing an additional 425,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,606,000 after purchasing an additional 162,688 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $612.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on McKesson from $535.00 to $641.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.79.

NYSE:MCK opened at $593.82 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $464.42 and a 1-year high of $637.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $587.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $562.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.79, for a total transaction of $331,645.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,890.56. This trade represents a 40.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,346 shares of company stock valued at $795,275 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

