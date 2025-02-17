Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Short Interest Down 11.6% in January

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the January 15th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Biotage AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BITGF opened at $13.00 on Monday. Biotage AB has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.10.
Biotage AB (publ) Company Profile
