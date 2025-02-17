Contrasting Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) and Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV)

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) and Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Gold Resource has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osisko Development has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gold Resource and Osisko Development”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Resource $97.73 million 0.34 -$16.02 million ($0.49) -0.72 Osisko Development $11.47 million 16.86 -$134.73 million ($1.81) -0.78

Analyst Recommendations

Gold Resource has higher revenue and earnings than Osisko Development. Osisko Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gold Resource, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Gold Resource and Osisko Development, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Resource 0 0 1 0 3.00 Osisko Development 0 0 0 0 0.00

Gold Resource presently has a consensus price target of $1.75, indicating a potential upside of 397.44%. Given Gold Resource’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Gold Resource is more favorable than Osisko Development.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.4% of Gold Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Osisko Development shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Gold Resource shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Resource and Osisko Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Resource -61.31% -35.25% -16.15% Osisko Development -1,817.64% -11.51% -8.41%

Summary

Gold Resource beats Osisko Development on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gold Resource

(Get Free Report)

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Osisko Development

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. Osisko Development Corp. is based in Montréal, Canada.

