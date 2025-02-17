Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Shares Up 11% – Still a Buy?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) was up 11% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 107 ($1.35). Approximately 14,132,276 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 299% from the average daily volume of 3,544,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.40 ($1.21).
Ferrexpo Stock Up 11.0 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 101.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 72.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of £791.24 million, a PE ratio of -14.32, a P/E/G ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26.
Ferrexpo Company Profile
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ferrexpo
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Novo Nordisk Shares Near New 52-Week Low: Analysts See Big Upside
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- ATN International: A Deep Value Play With a High-Powered Dividend
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Is Coinbase Stock a Buy After Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.