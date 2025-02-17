Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOODO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 19th

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th.
Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance
Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $20.79 on Monday. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $22.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.15.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
