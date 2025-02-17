Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the January 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Bitcoin Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BTGGF opened at $63.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.17. Bitcoin Group has a 52-week low of $63.22 and a 52-week high of $63.22.

Bitcoin Group Company Profile

Bitcoin Group SE, an investment holding company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.

