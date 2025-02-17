Retirement Income Solutions Inc Sells 202 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,487 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.61.

Shares of MCD opened at $308.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $317.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $291.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $319,918.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,235.70. The trade was a 11.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $3,255,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,155,997.80. This represents a 24.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,406,382 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

