Spectrum Asset Management Inc. Purchases 801,539 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 1,293.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 801,539 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF makes up approximately 20.6% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.26% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $20,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRP. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 20,050 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 124,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

VRP opened at $24.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average is $24.34. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $24.67.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

