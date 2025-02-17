Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,613,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 119,471 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.06% of MSCI worth $967,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in MSCI by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,042,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in MSCI by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $612.80 per share, with a total value of $1,777,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,456,251.20. This represents a 0.89 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE MSCI opened at $572.78 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.95 and a 1-year high of $642.45. The company has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $601.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $586.54.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.22. MSCI had a net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 156.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $617.00 to $723.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded MSCI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on MSCI from $695.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MSCI from $700.00 to $680.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSCI

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.