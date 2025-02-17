KLCM Advisors Inc. Buys 75 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $546.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.12.

Deere & Company Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of DE stock opened at $480.17 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $485.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $446.95 and its 200 day moving average is $416.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 31.32%. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.31%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

