Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFG. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

NFG stock opened at $72.17 on Monday. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $73.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 15.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,471.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on NFG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of National Fuel Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 19,532 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $1,216,257.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,439.07. This trade represents a 31.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $625,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,101,459.02. This represents a 10.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

