Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,629 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $6,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 447.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 377,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,697,517.92. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 133,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.16, for a total value of $23,232,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,471,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,694,321.68. This trade represents a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,977,528. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded Apollo Global Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.74.

Shares of APO stock opened at $162.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.27. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $189.49. The firm has a market cap of $92.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.31%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

