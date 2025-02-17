Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 301.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,390 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 4.7% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Macroview Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 324,108.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563,819,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,583,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,337,456 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 39,195,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,391,000 after acquiring an additional 29,430,979 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 312.3% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,620,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772,375 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,128,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,061 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 303.6% during the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,609,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,463,000 after buying an additional 3,467,433 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHG opened at $28.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.