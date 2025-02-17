5T Wealth LLC Takes $552,000 Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

5T Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000. 5T Wealth LLC owned about 0.19% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPEM. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,591,288.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,673,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,365 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,108.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 470,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,419,000 after acquiring an additional 461,615 shares during the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 176,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,509,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

JPEM opened at $53.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.87. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $57.88. The firm has a market cap of $299.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.58.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.