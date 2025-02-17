Americana Partners LLC Trims Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Americana Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APH. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 50.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 89.3% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APH stock opened at $68.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.18 and a 200-day moving average of $68.39. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $52.06 and a 12-month high of $79.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $83.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.68.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

