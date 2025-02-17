SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) is Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s 7th Largest Position

Retirement Income Solutions Inc cut its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Retirement Income Solutions Inc owned 0.49% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $9,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

SPYX stock opened at $50.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.66. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.