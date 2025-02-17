State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $25.96 Million Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AON were worth $25,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 2,025.0% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 1,162.5% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.21.

Insider Activity at AON

In other AON news, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total value of $256,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,121.44. This trade represents a 26.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $494,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,291.36. The trade was a 13.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $387.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $83.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.57. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $395.33.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Featured Articles

