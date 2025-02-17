MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 255,200 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the January 15th total of 221,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 67.2 days.

MTY Food Group Stock Down 10.8 %

Shares of MTYFF opened at $31.21 on Monday. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $39.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.04.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

