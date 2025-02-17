Opus Capital Group LLC Has $237,000 Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Opus Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Paychex by 469.8% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. MilWealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $147.25 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.72 and a 52-week high of $151.72. The company has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 45.28%. Paychex’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.53%.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

