Opus Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Opus Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoge Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Stanich Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,676,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. CICC Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.47.

PEP opened at $143.39 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.51 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.13.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

