iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) is Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,849 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 6.1% of Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC owned about 0.47% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $58,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. E&G Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 236,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,408,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IWN stock opened at $167.48 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $145.71 and a twelve month high of $183.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.35.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

