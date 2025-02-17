Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Bought by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 162.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZS. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 18,500.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.
Zscaler Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $212.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.42. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.45 and a fifty-two week high of $255.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $197.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.63.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total transaction of $737,578.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,618,917.12. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total transaction of $741,784.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,197,603.20. This trade represents a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,879. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Zscaler
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
