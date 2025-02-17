Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Bought by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 162.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZS. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 18,500.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $212.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.42. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.45 and a fifty-two week high of $255.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $197.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zscaler

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total transaction of $737,578.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,618,917.12. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total transaction of $741,784.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,197,603.20. This trade represents a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,879. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zscaler

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.