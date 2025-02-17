Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Bought by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $6,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 242.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 272.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 4,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total value of $810,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,108.04. The trade was a 99.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,273.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,284.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,338.69. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,142.91 and a 1 year high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 564.51% and a net margin of 22.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 41.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,368.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

