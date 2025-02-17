U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 16.9% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 532,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,401,000 after purchasing an additional 76,914 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 44.8% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 44,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 26.5% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $3,114,246.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,837,274.72. This trade represents a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,427,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,006.10. This represents a 23.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $47.73 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.53. The firm has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.21.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

