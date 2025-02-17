Capital Performance Advisors LLP Purchases 1,586 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 1,101.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,481.9% during the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 298,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,236,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $294,381.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,054.21. This represents a 13.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 146,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.46, for a total value of $21,836,853.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 514,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,911,518.16. This trade represents a 22.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,348,261. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $115.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.33. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.95 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.83 and a 200-day moving average of $130.46.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 13.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NBIX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $172.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.90.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

