Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stock Holdings Lowered by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC reduced its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 90,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,757,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

BRO stock opened at $110.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.33 and a 12 month high of $114.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.12.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.17.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

