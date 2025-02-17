iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) is Opus Capital Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,453 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $31,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anson Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 104,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 53,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 93,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MN Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 303.8% in the 4th quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 44,263 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.43 and a 200 day moving average of $100.48. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.15 and a 1 year high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.