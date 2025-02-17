Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Makes New Investment in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,750 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GVA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Granite Construction by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,963,000. Certuity LLC bought a new position in Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in Granite Construction by 299.2% during the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 20,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 15,403 shares during the period.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Granite Construction Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Granite Construction stock opened at $86.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $105.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.90.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.19). Granite Construction had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $977.30 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

Granite Construction Profile

(Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.