Capital Performance Advisors LLP Sells 2,516 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP reduced its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 14.3% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Capital Performance Advisors LLP owned about 0.43% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $44,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $56.97 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $50.16 and a twelve month high of $61.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.