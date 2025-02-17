Capital Performance Advisors LLP Purchases 3,677 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 0.8% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.4% during the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6,606.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.03. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.03 and a 12-month high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.