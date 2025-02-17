Capital Performance Advisors LLP Purchases 3,677 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 0.8% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.4% during the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6,606.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.03. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.03 and a 12-month high of $60.82.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
