Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,663,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,458 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 1.45% of Builders FirstSource worth $237,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,099,877,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,158,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,876 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,697,000 after acquiring an additional 277,897 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,867,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 976,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,518,000 after purchasing an additional 71,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $153.90 on Monday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $130.75 and a one year high of $214.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $211.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

