JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 113,084 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,168,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,084 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 7.5% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $109,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 644.9% in the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $124,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

DFAC stock opened at $35.95 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $29.89 and a 52 week high of $36.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

