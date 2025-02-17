Top Energy Stocks To Follow Today – February 14th

Tesla, Broadcom, Palo Alto Networks, AltC Acquisition, and Lockheed Martin are the five Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies involved in the production and distribution of energy, such as oil, natural gas, and renewable sources like solar and wind power. These stocks are influenced by factors such as global demand for energy, geopolitical events, and commodity prices, making them a volatile yet potentially lucrative investment option. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $4.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $350.99. 45,746,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,756,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 172.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $406.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO stock traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,437,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,219,564. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 190.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.45. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of PANW traded down $6.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.68. The stock had a trading volume of 8,183,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,156,209. The firm has a market cap of $128.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $130.04 and a 12-month high of $207.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PANW

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

ALCC traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.03. 12,778,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.80. AltC Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $18.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALCC

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

NYSE LMT traded down $12.04 on Friday, reaching $422.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,633,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,905. The company’s fifty day moving average is $478.88 and its 200-day moving average is $533.59. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $418.58 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LMT

See Also