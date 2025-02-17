Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 3,700 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lessened its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $9,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total value of $433,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,329 shares in the company, valued at $767,936.07. This trade represents a 36.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total transaction of $1,734,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,221,292.10. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,101 shares of company stock worth $2,947,475 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $573.58 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $499.47 and a 12 month high of $584.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $538.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $546.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

