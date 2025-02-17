Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 752 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR opened at $92.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $78.36 and a 1 year high of $96.00.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

