Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $515,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,907 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,778,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,223,397,000 after acquiring an additional 636,594 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,719,794 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,774,705,000 after acquiring an additional 320,415 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,018,775,000 after acquiring an additional 602,143 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,866,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $739,957,000 after acquiring an additional 277,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,196,648 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $486,018,000 after acquiring an additional 48,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $184.52 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $137.03 and a one year high of $208.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Boeing

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.