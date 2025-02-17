Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Position Trimmed by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lessened its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 167.7% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.78.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $65.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.73 and its 200 day moving average is $93.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.01 and a 12-month high of $120.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.89%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

