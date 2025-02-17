Martin & Co. Inc. TN Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN owned approximately 0.42% of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 54.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the third quarter valued at $157,000.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAT opened at $52.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $753.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.96 and its 200 day moving average is $50.26. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

