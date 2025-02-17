CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,882,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,297,664 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial makes up 2.0% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 1.15% of Manulife Financial worth $612,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 16.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,988,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,426,000 after purchasing an additional 279,418 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 148.9% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 73,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 43,877 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 88,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 11,509 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,318,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $29.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average of $29.63. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $33.07. The firm has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

