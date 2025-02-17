iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Buttonwood Financial Group LLC

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for about 6.5% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $11,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $165.87 on Monday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $124.32 and a 52-week high of $166.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

