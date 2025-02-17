Martin & Co. Inc. TN Has $489,000 Holdings in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN cut its stake in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,106 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN owned about 0.71% of Saga Communications worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Saga Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Saga Communications by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Saga Communications by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Saga Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $1,675,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Saga Communications alerts:

Insider Transactions at Saga Communications

In other Saga Communications news, major shareholder Gate City Capital Management, bought 240,609 shares of Saga Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,706,851.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 863,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,718,256.25. The trade was a 38.61 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward K. Christian Trust sold 5,651 shares of Saga Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $71,880.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 945,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,020,400. This represents a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,943 shares of company stock worth $137,790 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Saga Communications Stock Up 0.6 %

Saga Communications Dividend Announcement

Shares of SGA opened at $12.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.39. Saga Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $24.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.89%.

Saga Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saga Communications, Inc, a media company, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, country, classic country, hot/soft/urban adult contemporary, oldies, classic rock, rock, and news/talk.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.