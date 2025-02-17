Martin & Co. Inc. TN Cuts Stock Holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lowered its stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Corpay accounts for about 1.4% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Corpay were worth $5,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPAY. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Corpay by 1,011.1% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Corpay by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Corpay in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Corpay by 43.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Corpay in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corpay stock opened at $377.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Corpay, Inc. has a 1 year low of $247.10 and a 1 year high of $400.81. The company has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $361.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.65.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 25.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.04, for a total transaction of $2,960,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,961.88. The trade was a 81.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Macchia sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.23, for a total transaction of $910,683.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,434.45. This represents a 16.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPAY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corpay from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Corpay from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Corpay from $354.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Corpay from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corpay currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.71.

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

