CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CBIZ in the 3rd quarter worth $19,037,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 594,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,015,000 after purchasing an additional 127,822 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 813,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,375,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 362.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 61,679 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in CBIZ by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 393,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,234,000 after acquiring an additional 61,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

CBIZ Price Performance

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $86.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 0.95. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.65 and a 1-year high of $89.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.53.

CBIZ Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.