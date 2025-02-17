Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $11,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $51.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.94. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

