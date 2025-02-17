Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Trims Stock Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc decreased its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,732,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,007,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,766,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 722,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after buying an additional 113,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,729,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SH opened at $41.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.19. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $40.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.