Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Sold by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 451,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,451 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Rational Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $18,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Oceanside Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 20,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

DFCF opened at $41.74 on Monday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $43.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.19.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.