Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 749,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,575 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $20,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,550,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $233,050,000 after buying an additional 69,307 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 39.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,186,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,485,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $163,116,000 after acquiring an additional 164,152 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,591,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,422,000 after purchasing an additional 29,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,007,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $88,534,000 after purchasing an additional 932,469 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $498,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 843,652 shares in the company, valued at $23,369,160.40. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,100. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on KMI. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $26.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 98.29%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

