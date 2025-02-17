Rational Advisors LLC Acquires 4,734 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 178.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 550.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 29,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 24,690 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.10 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.91 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2735 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

