iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,501,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,280 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of Truist Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.80% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $463,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 130,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,748,000 after acquiring an additional 14,966 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18,440.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 420,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,881,000 after purchasing an additional 418,414 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Embree Financial Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 6,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $194.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.30. The company has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

